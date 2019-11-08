Home

Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home
2765 Kingwood Street
Florence, OR 97439
(541) 997-3416
Mikel David Arko


1974 - 2019
Mikel David Arko Obituary
Mikel David Arko
Jan 10, 1974 ~ Oct 30, 2019
Mikel David Arko passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 in Florence, Oregon. Mikel's dog OD and his wife, Alexis stood by his side to the end and loved him very much. Mikel was born in Abilene, Kansas Jan 10, 1974. He chose a very hard path in life. Mikel loved cooking and to feed anyone. Mikel leaves behind his son Tanner Nelson, Tanner's mother Kristy Nelson, his Mom and Dad Bea and Dave Arko, and his little brother Shane (Sarah) and their children Hayley, Dustin, and Cheyanne. We love you Mike and we will miss you very much. Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
