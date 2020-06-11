Milagros Belarmino "Mila" Baldazo
1936 ~ 2020
Milagros (Mila) Belarmino Baldazo passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born July 17, 1936.
Mila was an educator throughout her professional life. Teaching high school and college math, in the Philippines, Utah State University, Weber State University and in Salt Lake City schools. After her retirement in 1996, Mila enjoyed time with her grandchildren and traveling with Noli.
Mila married Nolasco (Noli) G. Baldazo on March 1, 1958. Mila is survived by her children Gemini (Robert) Bourne and Sagitta (Phil) Boyer both of Salt Lake City and son Don (Suzette) Baldazo of Austin, Texas; twelve grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noli and her son, Joe.
A full obituary can be found at: https://www.myers-mortuary.com/

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
