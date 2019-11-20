|
Mildred Edith Hamilton Lindsay
1/17/1933 ~ 11/18/2019
Mildred Edith Hamilton Lindsay, 86, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at home with her husband at her side on November 18, 2019. Millie was born in Mobile, Alabama on January 17, 1933 to Daniel and Georgia Hamilton. She spent her first 14 years chasing around Mobile until she and her family moved to Utah. It was during her high school years that she met the love of her life, Junie Lindsay. Shortly after graduating from Carbon High School, she and Junie were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 19, 1951. Throughout her married life, she had the opportunity to live in New Mexico, Canada, Montana and Utah having raised two sons, Bruce and Bill along the way. Upon retirement, she and Junie divided their time between Bigfork, Montana and Hurricane, Utah where she would spend time with her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Georgia Hamilton; brothers, Sonny (Shirley) Hamilton and Daniel (Joyce) Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband, Lamar J. Lindsay; sons, Bruce (Denise), Washington, UT; Bill (Kari) Boca Raton, FL; brothers, Earnest (Helen) Hamilton, Arlington, VA; Clinton (Shane) Hamilton, Riverton, UT; grandchildren, Krysta (Jim) Shultz, Boise, ID; Kyle (Sarah) Lindsay, Henderson, NV; and great-grandchildren, Delaney Lindsay, Juniper and Bridger Shultz.
We wish to express a special thanks to all the kind and caring individuals associated with Alliance Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to the , https://act.alz.org.donate
Funeral services will be held on November 22, 2019 at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT at 10:00 a.m. There will be a viewing from 9:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery at 4575 South Redwood Road (1700 West) in Taylorsville, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019