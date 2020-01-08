Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Mildred Crow
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Utah Veterans Cemetery
17111 South Camp Williams Road
Bluffdale, UT
Mildred Eileen Lambert Crow


1925 - 2020
Mildred Eileen Lambert Crow
1925 ~ 2020
Millie Crow, born August 18, 1925 in Sumas, WA passed away in Delta, UT on January 5, 2020.
Married to the love of her life Blythe Edward Crow on March 12, 1943. Three children Sue, Becky and Brian.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, UT. Graveside service to follow at 1:30 pm at Utah Veterans Memorial Park 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
