Mildred Elaine Buckley
1923 ~ 2020
Mildred Elaine Boucher Buckley was born on June 3, 1923 in Ridgway, Colorado and died November 8, 2020 in Salt Lake City. Mildred was known as being the nicest person anyone had ever met with twinkling eyes and a wonderful smile. She never met a stranger and had hugs all around for everyone.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Bob, five years ago - she missed him every day and we are so happy they are reunited. She leaves behind three children: Deborah Matticks (Lance), Randall Buckley (Ginny) and Ron Buckley (Jennifer) along with seven grandchildren, Andrea Barentsen (Chris), Benjamin Buckley (Katie), Michael Matticks, Erika Moore (Quentel), Trent Buckley, Joshua Matticks and Elizabeth Buckley and four great grandchildren (Rylee and Emma Barentsen, Benson and Felix Buckley).
Mildred graduated from the St. Luke's Hospital Training School for Nurses in Denver, CO. She immediately joined the Army Nurse Corps and was stationed in the Philippines and then Japan right after the war. She met her husband, Bob Buckley at a Christmas party and they were married six weeks later in January, 1952. Thus began their grand adventure together. They adopted their three children and Mildred never tired of telling their adoption stories to anyone who would listen. Most of the family time was spent in the outdoors camping, hunting and hiking. They would take their grandchildren on trips in the motorhome which provided many great experiences and stories.
Mildred volunteered as a docent at the Museum of Natural History at the University of Utah, she was a Girl Scout leader, participated in her PEO chapter, played bridge, visited the elderly, and many other volunteer jobs. She and Bob were long-time members of St. James Episcopal Church in Midvale, Utah where she served in many capacities. She and Bob were the ultimate Jazz fans and had season tickets from the first. She was also a huge baseball fan. For the last 30+ years of their marriage Bob and Mildred traveled the USA, Mexico and Canada in their motorhome as well as had many fabulous trips overseas. They are now able to continue their adventures together into the next realm. They must be so happy to be together again.
Because of the pandemic we will not be gathering for a celebration at this time. We are hoping to celebrate her in the spring or summer. If you feel so inclined, you may give a donation in her name to St. James Episcopal Church, Midvale, Utah. But most of all, have a cookie and love your family.
