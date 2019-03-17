Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park
17111 S 1700 W Bluffdale
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park
17111 S 1700 W Bluffdale
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Noah's Event Venue
322 W 11000 S
South Jordan, UT
Mildred G. Hathaway
"Millie"
1933 - 2019
Mildred "Millie" Gloria Hathaway passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 11, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. She is survived by her children Patricia Ann (Mike) Turner, Pamela Jean Curtis, Teresa Ann Herrell, Karen Lee Allen, Dawn DeMarco, Richard Paul Druce II (Sybil), Ida Marie (Sam) Martinez, and Lawrence Druce; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Ethel Marie Gainer, and son, Daniel Irvin Druce. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 S 1700 W Bluffdale, UT.
Interment to follow at 2:30. Memorial will be held at Noah's Event Venue 322 W 11000 S, South Jordan, Utah, from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Share your memories and photos with the family and read extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
