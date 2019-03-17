|
|
Mildred G. Hathaway
"Millie"
1933 - 2019
Mildred "Millie" Gloria Hathaway passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 11, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. She is survived by her children Patricia Ann (Mike) Turner, Pamela Jean Curtis, Teresa Ann Herrell, Karen Lee Allen, Dawn DeMarco, Richard Paul Druce II (Sybil), Ida Marie (Sam) Martinez, and Lawrence Druce; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Ethel Marie Gainer, and son, Daniel Irvin Druce. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 S 1700 W Bluffdale, UT.
Interment to follow at 2:30. Memorial will be held at Noah's Event Venue 322 W 11000 S, South Jordan, Utah, from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019