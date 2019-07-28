|
|
Miles Dean Smith
8/19/1958 ~ 07/25/2019
Miles Dean Smith passed away in Taylorsville, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Westbrook 5th Ward, located at 4113 W. 6200 S. West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St. and the church on Wednesday, July 31st from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Valley View Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019