Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary
4760 S. State St.
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Westbrook 5th Ward
4113 W. 6200 S.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Westbrook 5th Ward
4113 W. 6200 S.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Miles Dean Smith


1958 - 2019
Miles Dean Smith Obituary
Miles Dean Smith
8/19/1958 ~ 07/25/2019
Miles Dean Smith passed away in Taylorsville, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Westbrook 5th Ward, located at 4113 W. 6200 S. West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St. and the church on Wednesday, July 31st from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Valley View Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019
