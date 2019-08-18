Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1505 White Pine Canyon Road
Park City, UT
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Miles M. Ivers


1962 - 2019
Miles M. Ivers Obituary
Miles Michele Ivers
July 22, 1962 ~ Aug 11, 2019
Miles M. Ivers passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born July 22, 1962 and spent all 57 years living in Park City, being a proud Park City native. He spent many hours skiing the runs at Park City Mountain Resort. During his teens, he was an accomplished freestyle skier, and being on the mountain was always a peaceful place for him. Miles became a hot air balloon pilot in 1989 and was lucky enough to make his passion his life's work. Miles was the proud owner of Park City Balloon Adventures. He loved spending tranquil sunrises in the sky. He was a respected pilot in his many years flying the skies, and made many friends in the ballooning community. The family would like to give thanks to all of you. Each of you were an important part of his life and for that, the family is grateful. He is survived by his children: Miles Parker Ivers, Katherine Ivers and Heather (Kris) Foote; sister, Polly Ivers and niece, Hannah Hall. Preceded in death by his parents: Norma Seppi Ivers and Miles Thomas Ivers.
Miles will be missed by his family, long-time friends and many acquaintances in town. The next time you see a balloon floating gracefully through the skies please raise a toast in honor of our much-loved dad, brother, uncle and friend!
Services for Miles will be held on Friday, August 23, noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. A celebration of life will immediately follow funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share with the family your photos and memories at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
