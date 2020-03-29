|
|
Milford Ward Chase
1946 ~ 2020
Bountiful, UT-Milford Chase passed away March 26, 2020. He was born November 8, 1946 in Pocatello ID, the son of Nephi and Zula Chase. He later moved to a dairy farm in Dayton ID.
The discipline of farm work, along with his interest in learning, made Milford an outstanding student. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Oregon Dental School and was elected to Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the national honorary dental society. After spending four years as a captain in the United States Air Force he became a staff dentist with the Veteran's Hospital in Reno Nv for 20 years. Milford then had a private dental practice in Salt Lake City until he had to retire in 2010 due to progressive supranuclear palsey. He enjoyed being a dentist very much and provided his patients with meticulous and caring service, helping many who could not afford dental treatment.
After retirement Milford and Stella served an LDS mission to Oakland CA. It was the fulfillment of their long-held dream. All through his life he served faithfully in numerous church positions and blessed many lives with his extraordinary gift of music, serving as an organist in the ward, stake and temple for over 55 years. Milford loved the Lord and followed the example of the savior by quietly going about doing good. He was at all time and in all places an honorable and faithful son of God.
Milford cherished his family. He met his best friend and sweetheart, Stella, at BYU and they married in the Logan Temple. The had one dear daughter, Laurie, and four terrific grandchildren.
As his health deteriorated Milford and Stella found comfort in this quote, "Death is not a failure of medical science, prayers or priesthood blessings, but a final healing by a loving Heavenly Father."
Milford leaves behind his wife, daughter, and his grandchildren Andrea, Jacob, Eddie and Jaydden. He is also survived by two sisters, Ida (Jay) Jorgensen and Lucille (Lee) Clark and by a brother Gordon (RaNaun) Chase. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Ray.
A family graveside service will be held Monday, March 30, at the Bountiful City Cemetery. For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020