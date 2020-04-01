|
Millie M. Peterson
1944 ~ 2020
Millie Marion Peterson passed away March 30, 2020. She was born in Merced, CA on June 11, 1944 to Feno and LaVerne Neilson Peterson the second of eight siblings. She was delighted that out of eight children, she was the only one born outside of Salt Lake City.
Millie loved her family and numerous friends. She enjoyed conversing with people. She was known for her sharp sense of humor and her intelligence. She loved reading, playing golf, and talking politics. However, Millie said she cooked by smoke alarm, and there are a lot of mishaps to prove she did indeed cook by smoke alarm. She always stood up for what she believed and cared deeply for causes close to her heart.
Millie held a Bachelor of Science in sociology and had a master's in social work. She worked as an administrative assistant in the School of Medicine at the University of Utah and at Valley Mental Health. She also served as a Utah State Senator for twelve years.
Millie is survived by siblings, ReNae (Dean) Duncombe, Terry (Jan) Peterson, Pamela (Bruce) Kraus, and Jan; aunts, an uncle, numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kip and Peter; sister, Judie; grandparents; and numerous relatives and friends.
A private burial will be held for immediate family. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Please share a smile and kind words to all you meet.
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020