Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Cactus & Tropicals
2735 S 2000 E
SLC, UT
Mimi Steggell Sirianni Perry, 63, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her love and kindness extended to so many more. She had a contagious laugh and her presence brightened the lives of everyone who knew her. She was a cancer survivor. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and moved to Fayetteville, Georgia in 1997. Mimi was preceded in death by her father, James Steggell; her mother Dolores Steggell; her sister, Diana Adams. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Aron) Broadhead, Jeff Sirianni, Austin (Jaylin) Perry, and Alyssa Collins; her siblings, James 'Jim' (Danielle) Steggell, and Robert (Tami) Steggell; grandchildren, Nicole (Dakota) Woolever, Clay (Kelly) Broadhead, Kylee Broadhead; great-grandchildren, Noah, Penelope, Luelle, Elijah. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mimi to enjoy and share stories, pictures and laughs as she would have loved. It will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 6:30-9:00 PM at Cactus & Tropicals, 2735 S 2000 E, SLC, UT. Attire: Casual
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 1, 2019
