|
|
Mona Rae Maw
Ballard-Cole
1928 - 2019
Mona Rae died on July 25, 2019. She was born March 13, 1928 in Buffalo, New York to Ramona Clegg and Raymond B Maw. She lived in Pineville, KY for 10 years before heading to SLC with her family. She graduated from East High School in the "Gold Medal Class" of 45. She also graduated from the University of Utah with a BS degree in elementary education. While at the U she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. In 1949 she married R Derrall Ballard and together they had 3 sons, John L, David T and Marc C Ballard. Derrall died in 1985. She became reacquainted with an old friend and in 1991 she married Robert Cole. He died in 2005. She loved traveling with her cousins and then with her husband Bob. Mona was a teacher at Highland Park for 20 years, retiring early so she could travel the world. She was a member of the LDS Church. She is survived by her Son Marc (Julie), daughter in law Diane (David's wife) brother John Maw (Gwen), 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her 2 husbands and 2 sons. Mona had a special love for Bob's family and especially Kathy and John Shepherd and Mike and Larae Cole. They were always caring and loving to her and never forgot her. Many thanks to them. There will be a graveside ceremony on August 3, 2019 at SLC Cemetery. On the following day, Sunday, August 4, 2019, there will be an open house for family and friends to share their memories and pay their respects from 5 - 7 pm at the ward house 1933 South 2100 East, SLC.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 31, 2019