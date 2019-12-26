|
Monica Bignall Kohler
March 1, 1936 ~ Dec 21, 2019
Monica Kohler, 83, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. Born March 1, 1936. Monica grew up in Heber City, Utah. She married Alvah Kohler in the Salt Lake Temple on June 10, 1959. Monica was an amazing Mom and leaves behind 5 children and many friends whom she loves. She was a devoted teacher for 40 years in Salt Lake City and Midway, Utah.
Monica is survived by children; Lori (Cal) Stringham, Matt (Kimalee) Kohler, Keri (Mac) Hernandez, Becki Kohler, Ryan Kohler, Kahlia Kohler, 18 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, sister Rosalee Ferguson, brother Fred Bignall. Preceded in death by husband, Alvah.
Funeral services Saturday, December 28th at 11 AM Midway Stake Center 165 North Center Street, Midway, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, December 27th from 6-8 PM and 9:30- 10:30 AM prior to Saturday's service. Full Obituary at probstfamilyfunerals.com.
