Home

POWERED BY

Services
Probst Family Funerals & Cremations
79 E. Main St
Midway, UT 84049
(435) 654-5959
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway Stake Center
165 North Center Street
Midway, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Bignall Kohler


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Bignall Kohler Obituary
Monica Bignall Kohler
March 1, 1936 ~ Dec 21, 2019
Monica Kohler, 83, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. Born March 1, 1936. Monica grew up in Heber City, Utah. She married Alvah Kohler in the Salt Lake Temple on June 10, 1959. Monica was an amazing Mom and leaves behind 5 children and many friends whom she loves. She was a devoted teacher for 40 years in Salt Lake City and Midway, Utah.
Monica is survived by children; Lori (Cal) Stringham, Matt (Kimalee) Kohler, Keri (Mac) Hernandez, Becki Kohler, Ryan Kohler, Kahlia Kohler, 18 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, sister Rosalee Ferguson, brother Fred Bignall. Preceded in death by husband, Alvah.
Funeral services Saturday, December 28th at 11 AM Midway Stake Center 165 North Center Street, Midway, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, December 27th from 6-8 PM and 9:30- 10:30 AM prior to Saturday's service. Full Obituary at probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -