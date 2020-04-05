|
|
Born May 30, 1928 ~
Died March 28, 2020
Monroe Gunn McKay passed peacefully, of age related causes, on March 28th, 2020. He was 91 and had been residing with his daughter. He was a Judge on the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Monroe was born in the McKay family home in Huntsville, UT, on May 30th, 1928. He was the third of eight children born to James Gunn, and Elizabeth Catherine Peterson McKay. The family ran sheep in the area surrounding Huntsville and Monroe loved to recall his robust days as a sheepherder. Monroe's siblings are; Koln Gunn McKay (former Congressman from UT), Quinn Gunn McKay, Barry Gunn McKay, Anne McKay Downs, Mary McKay Stirland, Elizabeth McKay Seamons, and Williamena McKay Richardson.
Monroe served in the US Marine Corps from 1946-1948. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in South Africa from 1950-1952. After working briefly as a teletype mechanic, Monroe was persuaded by his brother Quinn to attend college. While at BYU, he met Lucile Ann Kinnison and they were married on August 6th, 1954. Monroe became Student Body President during his last year at BYU and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1957. He graduated from University of Chicago Law School in 1960, after which he moved his family to Mesa, AZ to clerk for Hon. Jesse A. Udall. In 1961, he joined the law firm of Lewis and Roca in Phoenix.
In 1966 Monroe and Lucy took their family to Malawi, Africa where he served as director of the Peace Corps until 1968. The family then returned to Mesa and Monroe resumed his legal practice. In 1974, he took a position teaching at Brigham Young University Law School. On Nov. 2nd, 1977 he was nominated to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals by President Jimmy Carter and joined the court on December 1st, 1977. He served as Chief Judge from 1991-1993. At the time of his death, Monroe was still actively hearing cases in the 10th Circuit.
After taking senior status with the Court, he and his wife Lucy served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints from April 1996 to August 1997 in Durban, South Africa. After their mission, the couple enjoyed time with their 9 children, 31 grandchildren, and ever-increasing number of great-grandchildren, to whom he was "GG Pop". Lucy passed on August 8th, 2013.
Monroe is survived by his children; Valerie McKay Nash (Harry), Michele McKay Elison (Jeff), Margaret Lynn McKay, James Kinnison McKay (Lyn), Melanie McKay Edmunds (John), Nathan Kinnison McKay (Julie), Bruce Kinnison McKay (Callie), Lisa McKay Hiatt (John), and Monroe Gunn McKay II (Summer). Plans for a public memorial service are pending. In lieu of flowers, because of current conditions please donate to your local Food Bank or Blood Bank.
Condolences can be left at www.walkersanderson.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020