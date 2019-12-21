Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 East 1300 South
Salt Lake, UT
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Skyview Ward
1361 East 4000 South
Millcreek, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Skyview Ward
1361 East 4000 South
Millcreek, UT
Mont Heugly Gundersen


1936 - 2019
Mont Heugly Gundersen Obituary
Mont H. Gundersen
1936 ~ 2019
Mont Heugly Gundersen, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. He was born June 5, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lamont Brinton and Madeline Heugly Gundersen. He is survived by his wife Merlene and daughters Debra Felt and Mindy (Corey) Freeze. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane Butterworth Gundersen and daughter Susan.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Skyview Ward, 1361 East 4000 South in Millcreek, beginning at 11 AM. A viewing will be held Sunday evening at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake from 6-8 PM, as well as Monday prior to services at the ward beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.
Full obituary and to share condolences, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
