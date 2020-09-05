1926 ~ 2020
On Monday, August 31, 2020, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a wonderful friend passed away at the age of 94. Although he will be sorely missed, he has been reunited in Heaven with many loved ones who anxiously waited to greet him.
Monte Cannon Nelson was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Evan Leslie and Lois Kay Nelson on June 11, 1926. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and received an honorable discharge.
In the summer of 1946, he met his eternal companion, Viola Eliza Stange, on a blind date to Timpanogos Cave. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 2, 1948. Together they were inseparable in purpose and in their accomplishments.
He was a true disciple of Christ and served with all his might, mind, and strength no matter where the Lord needed him. He and Viola served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Nebraska Winter Quarters Mission (1992-1994). Perhaps one of his greatest joys was working with the Boy Scouts. Even in his later years, he took great joy in hearing about the accomplishments of those young men.
He was a master teacher of gospel principles by his example. He possessed a gift of helping others learn about and feel the influence of the Holy Ghost in their everyday life.
Monte was the consummate entrepreneur. His business accomplishments, which were many, would fill volumes, but his charitable accomplishments would fill many more.
He loved his wife and family. They meant everything to him. Our memories with him spread from Lake Powell to his beautiful Bear Lake, and everywhere in between.
He loved the Lord and knew Him. His example and testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, will be a legacy carried forward for generations to come.
He was preceded in death by his father (1929), his mother (1994), his daughter, Nancy (1978), three brothers, and one sister.
Monte is survived by his wife, Viola, and his children, Susan N. Oler (Doug), Michael T. (Barbara), David M. (Sheryl), 21 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to visit Wednesday evening, Sept 9, 2020 6:00-8:00pm, at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City; and also Thursday morning 9:30-10:30am, at the Silver Springs Lodge, 6225 East 1200 South, Heber City; followed by a private family funeral service at 11:00am. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends are invited to watch the funeral service online at HolbrookMortuary.com
.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Applegate Hospice of Heber and to Monte's caregivers: Cindy, Amy, Britany, Natasha, and Rose for their loving care and patience during this past year.
A special thank you to the Huntsman Cancer Center for their unconditional love and care for our father.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: HolbrookMortuary.com