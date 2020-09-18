1/1
Morgan Richard Jewkes
1968 - 2020
May 7, 1968 ~ Sept. 8, 2020
Morgan passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 after a sudden illness. He had his son by his side and his brothers and sisters on a video chat.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and sister.
Morgan's pride and joys in life were his son and 2 grandsons. He shared pictures and videos of them with everyone he knew. Morgan was an avid Utah Jazz and BYU fan and could hardly wait for each season to begin. He loved to golf and went as often as work would allow. Morgan knew the value of hard work and made many treasured friends in his various business ventures. He loved his 10 siblings with all his heart and spent as much time with them as he could. He was compassionate and generous. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. He honored, loved and cared for his parents and never took them for granted.
We want to thank all those that treated him at Dignity Health, Saint Rose Dominican Hospital.
His absence will be felt daily and he will always be remembered fondly.
Services will be held Sept 19 at 11:30 at the LDS church 7925 South 2700 West, West Jordan. A Zoom link will be provided for those who cannot attend in person.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
11:30 AM
LDS church
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 17, 2020
Thank you for the fun memories at the Jewkes family reunion while Scott was present. Now go and talk sports with him.
Kathy Jewkes
Family
September 16, 2020
There will always be a hole in our hearts. You were an amazing brother. I love you...
Wendy Jewkes Klein
Sister
