1929 ~ 2020

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Morgan Russell Black passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short illness.

He was born on October 2nd, 1929 to Margaret Olive Warner and Dennis Wells Black in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up playing in the avenues of SLC & later joined the Navy. He was a man of many talents and taught himself to be a master electrician. He was the handyman of the family and always able and willing to help everyone out with anything no matter how small or large the task. He married the love of his life, Beverly Jean Duffy on February 25th, 1949. They had the unique opportunity to travel the world and proudly raised two generations of girls together.

He is survived by his daughters Susie Stillman and Sheri Hamada, six granddaughters, Chelsea (Stuart), Josie (Jake), Casey, Raychel, Kelby (Cody), and Allyson and four great-grandchildren, Finn, Elliette, Bodhi, and Morgan. Morgan was preceded in death by his wife Bev, his parents, and his siblings: Mae, Ruth, Don, and Paul.

In accordance with his wishes Morgan was cremated. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Bev in a private family service. A celebration of his life will be held later for all who knew him, to get together, share some laughs and recount some of our favorite memories of this much-loved man. The date and place of that celebration is yet to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store