|
|
Ricardo Sanchez
Loving Father
Salt Lake City, UT-Moroni Ricardo Sanchez Perez, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 39 in his home.
A viewing will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 AM, followed by a funeral service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4575 W 5415 S Kearns, UT 84118. Interment to follow the services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. Online condolences at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019