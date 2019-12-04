|
M. "Scott" Woodland
1927 ~ 2019
Morris "Scott" Woodland, 92, passed away on December 1, 2019 with his daughters by his side.
Scott was born on July 27, 1927 to Morris Anderson and Loya McClellan Woodland, the oldest of three children. He grew up in the small town of Arimo, Idaho and had a great childhood surrounded by a close extended family. After graduating from Arimo High School, in a graduating class of 7, he moved to Salt Lake City to attend the University of Utah where he obtained degrees in political science and law. Scott married Lois Peterson in 1964 (later divorced). Together they raised two daughters, Ann and Paula. Scott was a wonderful father and loved unconditionally and with all of his heart. He never missed an opportunity to tell his family how proud he was of them.
Scott has loved and supported his 4 grandchildren, Emily, Ben, Nathan and Will in all of their activities and they have given him much joy. They will all cherish the memories of Christmas Eves, fun trips and great food.
Scott spent most of his career at VanCott Bagley and enjoyed his work, especially his time working with the Park City and Deer Valley ski resorts. He was well respected in the legal community and many of his clients are still great friends. Scott loved to learn and loved to travel, especially to the beautiful Grand Teton National Park, London and Maui. Scott lived life to his fullest, loved completely, and was always eager to help.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill (Bette) and his sister Mary Anna (Doug). Surviving him and trying to carry on his great legacy are his daughters Ann (Scott) and Paula, his grandchildren Emily, Ben, Nathan and Will, and many nieces and nephews with whom he was extremely close. Special thanks to Sally, Bridget and Heather who lovingly cared for him in his final days.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m, both at the mortuary. Interment will be at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019