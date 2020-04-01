|
|
Murray Scoffield Moffat
1924~2020
Murray Scoffield Moffat left his earthly home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family at age 95.
Murray was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21, 1924.
He was the son of Murray Shepard Moffat and Ellen Scoffield .
Dad married the love of his life Norma Lou Butcher on March 21, 1945 in Elko, Nevada and on September 1, 1964 he took his sweetheart to the Salt Lake Temple
He is survived by his wife of 75 years Norma Lou Butcher, and his 10 children; Murray, Kathryn, Michael, Mark, Marilyn (Garth Malan), Kent, Lulu (Alan Ostler), Dawn (Jeff Rowberry), Jeff (Michelle Hout), and Gwen. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020