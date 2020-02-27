Home

Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
LDS chapel
400 South 2200 West
Layton, UT
View Map
Musetta Neumann Mortimer


1958 - 2020
Musetta Neumann Mortimer Obituary
1958 ~ 2020
Fun-loving, dedicated, hardworking, empathetic, generous, loyal and kind, Musetta Neumann Mortimer left this earth on February 20, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. Her full obituary is posted at premierfuneral.com. Services will be held on February 29, with a viewing from 9-10:30, and service at 11:00 at the LDS chapel located at 400 South 2200 West in Layton, Utah. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to The Melanoma Clinic of the Huntsman Cancer Institute at huntsmancancer.org/giving.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
