1958 ~ 2020
Fun-loving, dedicated, hardworking, empathetic, generous, loyal and kind, Musetta Neumann Mortimer left this earth on February 20, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. Her full obituary is posted at premierfuneral.com. Services will be held on February 29, with a viewing from 9-10:30, and service at 11:00 at the LDS chapel located at 400 South 2200 West in Layton, Utah. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to The Melanoma Clinic of the Huntsman Cancer Institute at huntsmancancer.org/giving.
