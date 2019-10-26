|
|
1918 ~ 2019
Myra was born on December 2, 1918 in Clawson, Idaho. She is the fourth of eight children born to Marion Wallace Butler and Ethel Eliza Jackson. She, with her brothers and sisters, helped their mother run the farm as her father was often away working construction with his brothers. Myra graduated from Teton High. Her family is very musically inclined and she loved to play the piano, baritone and violin.
Myra attended BYU and then obtained her cosmetology degree in Idaho Falls and set up a shop in Driggs, ID. She met (Henry) Irving Coulam and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 21, 1941.
In 1954 Myra and Irv purchased a chicken ranch in Hyrum. Myra served in the church in many callings and sang in several singing groups including the Bel Cantos Chorus. On February 13, 1975 Irv passed away after a roll-over accident in Sardine Canyon. Myra decide to support herself by opening a beauty shop in Hyrum.
On March 27, 1980 Myra married (William) Harold Balls in Logan. They raised a wonderful garden and shared the produce with friends, temple workers and family. Myra continued to do hair in the basement of their home until she was 85 years old. On January 8, 1994 Harold passed away. Myra has been involved in music, both singing and leading choirs, congregations and other singing groups for many years.
Just before her 98th birthday, Myra moved to Williamsburg Retirement and Assisted Living Complex. Myra was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings. Myra is survived by her children: Dee Coulam (Lynn), Hyrum; Bill Coulam (Vika), Logan; Cheryl (Dave) Holmes, Pocatello, ID; and Jon Coulam (Kathy), Smithfield; 19 grandchildren and 43+ great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the staff at Williamsburg Retirement, the aides at Close Companions and Rocky Mountain Hospice.
Viewing will be held Sunday Evening, October 27, 2019 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11am at the Hyrum Utah North Stake Center, 245 N. Apple Drive, Hyrum. An additional viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment will be in the Hyrum Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019