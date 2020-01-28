|
Myrl B Louder
Oct 4, 1938 ~ Jan 24, t2020
Myrl B Louder- beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, educator, and friend finished his work on earth and reunited with his sweetheart (Vera) on January 24th in Evanston, Wyoming- shortly after attending her funeral earlier that day. He was born on October 4, 1938 in Kamas, UT to James Louis and Ruby Janett (Mitchell) Louder.
Myrl married his sweetheart, Vera Ranck on September 27, 1963 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they lovingly raised 8 children.
His love for his children and grandchildren was unconditional. He always gave them everything he had, even if it meant he had to go without. His wisdom and love knew no bounds. His smile and laughter would light up the room.
Myrl worked as a teacher and principal. He brightened the lives of many students during his more than 35 years as a dedicated and loving educator. He took his first job as a teacher in Salt Lake City after graduating from BYU. He received his Masters degree and moved his family to Rexburg, Idaho where he started working as a Principal and 5th grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in the Madison School District. He returned to his home town of Kamas, Utah to become the principal at South Summit Middle School in 1980 and eventually took on the role of principal at South Summit Elementary School. Myrl retired in 2001.
He was never one to stay idle and held various other jobs throughout his years. He enjoyed cutting timber alongside his brothers, farming, and milking cows. He was even late to his own wedding as a result of those (#@%!) cows.
Myrl was an active member of the LDS church. He served in the Great Lakes Mission where he spent the majority of his time in Indiana.
Myrl is survived by his daughters, Jan and Julie, and sons, Mike (Audrey), Korey (Ellen), Dane (Ginger), Jordan (Judy), Rodney (Shelly), Tadd, 29 grandkids, 7 great-grandkids, brothers, Jerry (Doris), Raymond (Dorothy), and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife (Vera), parents (Jim and Ruby), sister Bonnie (Alden) Padfield, brothers Boyd (Jo), Elgin (Pat) and granddaughters, Rebecca and Patricia Louder, and Anna Alecia Hall.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, February 1st at the Kamas Utah Stake Center in Marion, Utah at 1:00 pm. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral beginning at 11:00.
The family sends a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, Wyoming for their loving kindness, care, and compassion. They have become like family and we will miss seeing them daily.
Condolences maybe made at www.crandallfhevanston.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020