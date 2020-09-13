1/1
Myrle Loveless Clark
1928 - 2020
1928 ~ 2020
Beloved mother, Myrle L. Clark, passed away peacefully September 9, 2020.
The services will be held Friday, September 18th at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84108. Viewing will be held on the lawn at the graveside from 10:30-11:00 am, followed by a Funeral/Graveside Service at 11:00 am.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Randi (Gary) Thompson, SLC; Kim (Byron) Smith, SLC; and Michelle (Scott) Neilson, Chandler, AZ; 13 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great children; 2 sisters, Afton Smith and Patricia Krueger.
Entire obituary at www.bergmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
