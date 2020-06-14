Myrlene Roylance
1926 ~ 2020
Cleo Myrlene Brown Roylance beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend at almost 94 passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah of a severe liver infection and Sepsis. She was born on August 12, 1926 in Claresholm, Alberta, Canada to Joseph Alfred and Vera Larsen Brown. Myrlene married Darrell Jerome Roylance in the Salt Lake City Temple January 14, 1947. They built their beautiful red-brick home in 1954 where they raised six children. Myrlene was a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions. Myrlene was gifted with a very sweet, kind, and peaceful personality. She adored her grandchildren and was known as their "Snowbird Grandma." Her many talents included genealogy, crafts, oil painting, sewing matching dresses for her daughters, and day trading stocks on the stock market. She loved collecting dolls and making puzzles. Myrlene was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Roylance; her son, Randall Jerome Roylance (Rose), and her brother Ardell Brown. She is survived by her five daughters: Corinne Allen, Paula Heath (Tom), Shelley Skadal, Heidi Killpack (David), and Holly Knudson (David), and siblings: Reta Bringhurst (Bob), Boyd Brown (Manu), Lloyd Brown (Elise), Margie George, and sister-in-law, Donna Brown. Myrlene adored her 6 children, 22 grandchildren, and 63 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all her family. Viewing and graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family only.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.