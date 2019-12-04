|
Myrna Clayson Peterson
Sandy, Utah
Our sweet mother, grandmother and friend Myrna "Myrn" Faie Bertrum Clayson Peterson, 87, passed the evening of November 26, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born October 23, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Murn Bertrum and Novella Haws. She had a fun childhood growing up in Sugarhouse with friends and aunts, uncles and cousins from the Haws family. Myrna was a graduate of South High School, where she met her first husband Darrell Glen Clayson. Myrna and Darrell were married on March 21, 1949. They had three children: daughter Jana, and sons Craig and Cory. They spent those years living in Salt Lake City, Dragerton, and Granger, Utah. Darrell passed away in 1975.
Myrna later met the love of her life, Joseph Conway Peterson. They were married on May 28, 1982. They spent many happy years together camping in Boulder, Utah; traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their motorhome and/or 5th wheel trailer. They would spend the winter months in Yuma, Arizona. Joe also preceded her in death.
Myrna is survived by her children: Jana (Glenn) Hardy, Craig (Kim) Clayson and Cory (Ellen) Clayson. She has six grandchildren: Paige Ballard, Brooke Owens, Katie Woodward, Chelsea Clayson, Rachel Clayson and Logan Clayson and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also proceeded in death by parents; step-father, Ivan Perry; brother Wallace Bertrumand.
Myrna will be missed very much by her family. She was a true matriarch making sure the family regularly got together for holidays and special occasions.
Myrna requested cremation. A family graveside service will be held at a later date in Richfield, Utah where she will be placed by her love Joe, along with a family trip to Boulder, Utah, where Myrna had remarked in her last years she wanted to visit one more time.
A special thank you to the staff and residents of Cedarwood Senior Living Community where Myrna spent the final years of her life. You made those years happy ones for her.
Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019