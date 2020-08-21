1/2
Myrna Elaine Jones Gray
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna died of cancer on August 19 as she hoped she would: at home, in her own bed, with all of her faculties and feistiness intact. She loved her family and friends, her dogs Annie and Ruby, her morning Salt Lake Tribune with coffee, and her nightly glass of Chardonnay.
Mom was born in Elko, Nevada on May 6, 1932 to Heber D. and Blanche S. Jones. She married Albert J. Gray in 1952 (later divorced). She is survived by her daughters Sherelynn Gray and Shauna Waters; son-in-law Rick Waters; grandchildren Nichole Free (James) and Brandon Waters; great-grandchildren Morgan Cowley and Michael Cowley (their father, Shaun); step-great-grandchildren Bethany, Ethan, and Kadee Free; sisters Marian Arthur and Marcia Swilor. She was preceded in death by her brother, H.D, her sister Melva Matley, and her son Michael Gray whose death in 1975 was the blow from which she never fully recovered.
After 38 years of service, Mom retired from Mountain Bell in 1987. She retired again in 1997 from the University of Utah's Engineering Experiment Station. She started volunteer work at Cottonwood Hospital in 2001 and moved to IMC in 2007 where she spent the next 13 years doing the work she loved with friends she considered her second family.
Myrna was born in a depression and died during a pandemic. The first forged in her a lifelong commitment to hard work and a passion for doing her work well. The second robbed her of lunches, outings, and going to plays with friends. She felt that void.
We will always mourn the loss of this fiercely independent woman and will be grateful for her sacrifices and unconditional love. By example she instilled in her children an unwavering work ethic. Her values have inspired both her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We learned to be who we are by loving and admiring who she was.
A private graveside service for family will be held 10AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. Mom's ashes will lie with her son. A celebration of this remarkable woman will come later when there will be no need to refrain from warm embraces.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Your mother Myrna was such a lovely, compassionate, caring person. She raised a beautiful family and I so sorry to here Of here passing. Love you guys. Please let me know if I can help in anyway.
Linda Williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved