Dr. Myron Gerald Neuffer
March 4, 1922 ~ Oct 8, 2019
Dr. Myron Gerald Neuffer passed from this mortal existence on Tuesday October 8, 2019.
He was born to Myron David and Camille Cole Neuffer on 4 March 1922 in Preston, Id. He was the oldest of five children. In his youth, he was active in the 4-H and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On March 17, 1943 he married Margaret McGregor in the Logan UT Temple. They were blessed with seven children, Myron David Nuffer; John Gerald; Gregory Wayne; Lewis Dale; Barbara Ruth; Peggy Neuffer Hendrix; Linda Neuffer Chaston ; 27 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren. After Margaret's passing in 2001, Gerald married Rosemary Lee Healy 11 Aug 2008.
Gerald's life was his family, his church, his work (agronomy genetics) and his country. Gerald served in the U.S. Army in 1944. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1947 and received his Masters (1950) and Doctorate (1952) from the University of Missouri. He was tenured and promoted to associate professor in 1956 and made full professor in 1966. He chaired the Department of Genetics from 1967 to 1969 and retired from the Department of Agronomy in 1992. He currently holds the title of professor emeritus in the Division of Plant Sciences University of Missouri. He created and catalogued over 10,000 unique maize GMOs. Gerald diligently served many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Besides participating in the local clergy, he was also asked to lead church administration for most of northern Missouri, and again for the central states of the USA. Additionally, Gerald and Margaret served a one year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1994 at the Chicago Temple. Gerald also served as Stake Patriarch for the Columbia Stake. He was an avid runner and ran four miles every morning for the last forty three years, and participated over 15 times in the annual Parley P Pratt Freedom run, each July 4th in Columbia.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife Margaret McGregor Neuffer and son John Gerald Neuffer. Gerald is survived by his brother Paul Cole Neuffer, sister Joan Marilyn Crist, his second wife Rosemary Lee Neuffer, her seven children; Gerald and Margaret's six children, twenty six grandchildren, sixty one great grandchildren, seventeen great-great grandchildren and eight great-great-great grandchildren for a total of 145 surviving descendents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9-10:00 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery, 1451 N. 800 E., Preston. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019