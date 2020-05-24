|
|
Myron Jay Skousen
"Our Hero"
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on May 22, 2020. Myron was a true fighter to the very end, never giving up. Myron inspired all with his courage, bravery & humor. Myron was born on October 29, 1952 in Fillmore, Utah, to Don & Melba Skousen. He graduated from Granite High School where he met the love of his life, Julie Ann Francis. He also attended the University of Utah where he excelled in Physics. Myron & Julie were married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 8, 1972. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in various positions within the Church.
Early in his career, Myron was a master woodworker, designing and building furniture, elaborate moldings, doors and cabinets. Over the years he continued to create masterpieces using wood, leather, stone, antlers and metal. He was artistic and loved working with his hands.
Myron served his country for 41 years. Most of those years were with the Utah Army National Guard with the 163rd unit flying the OH-6 Scout which then changed to 211th Aviation Bn with Apache and Blackhawks. He was deployed 3 times, to Kuwait for ODS, to Afghanistan for OEF, and to Kuwait/Iraq for OIF. While deployed, he would write and send pictures of animals, landscapes and a few of the pranks he would play on his fellow soldiers. A natural teacher, he would use his work ethic, humor, quick wit and downright tenacity to motivate and instill hope in people. He loved and respected the men and women he served with. He was honored with many service awards including the Bronze Star during his time in the military.
He was a curious, lifelong learner and had deep knowledge and respect for Utah and Native American history. He loved music, art and reveled in the adventure and mystery of where a windy, dusty dirt road or trail would lead. He enjoyed everything Utah's landscape had to offer: camping, climbing, exploring, and Dutch oven cooking. He especially loved and cherished the time with his Julie, traveling and cooking together. He was an avid fisherman and taught his grandchildren to love and appreciate the art and technique of this favorite activity.
He is survived by his loving wife Julie, children, Carla (Gaylen) Price, Brant (Michelle) Skousen, grandchildren, Cameron, Jayden, Sydney, Sienna, and brothers, Don (Carol) Skousen and Craig (Marianne) Skousen, sister, Mary. Myron was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Eva Lynne Keller.
The family would like to thank the Healthcare Heroes at the VA Hospital that cared deeply for Myron.
Myron was truly loved and will be deeply missed by all.
Graveside service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am, 3401 S Highland Drive. All are allowed to attend. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com. WE LOVE YOU MJ!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020