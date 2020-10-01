1953 ~ 2020

Myron Leon Jacobsen passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 67. Myron was born on June 10, 1953, to Melvin L. Jacobsen and Frieda Naillon Jacobsen. His parents were his absolute heroes. Myron grew up in Layton, Utah, and was a proud graduate of Layton High School. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army during Vietnam and as a Veteran, was active in the American Legion in Riverton, Utah. Myron loved sports - both playing and watching - and faithfully followed the Jazz, Rams, and Yankees. Myron also loved music, dancing, fishing, and art. He retired from his job at South Jordan City in February and had many plans to spend time with his grandkids, Piper, Beck, Marlowe, and Millie, who were the light of his life. He remained a devoted and engaged dad to Angela Bulat, Andrea Patrick, and Joe (Liz) Jacobsen, until the day he died. Myron was a good friend, family member, colleague, and neighbor, and everyone who knew him loved him. Myron was preceded in death by his dad, Melvin, his infant brother, Ronald, and his sister, Shawna (Brent) Egbert. He is survived by his mother, Frieda (Bob) Stevens, his children and grandchildren, sister Dena (Jerry) Johnson, and brother Kent (Marilyn) Jacobsen, and many family and friends, as well as his loyal dog, Jayno. As per his wishes, he will be cremated. His children will be hosting an online memorial via Zoom on Friday, October 2, 2020 and will be hosting a party in Salt Lake on his birthday weekend, June 12, 2021. To register for these events, please email Andrea at apatrick@ualberta.ca.



