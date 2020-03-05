|
|
1921 ~ 2020
Twila Porter Rockwell, 98, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Nephi, Utah. She was born on September 27, 1921 to Francis Alvin Porter and Martha Heaton Porter in Orderville, Utah. She married Lenard Edson Rockwell.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wing Mortuary Chapel, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020