Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Clinton 22nd ward chapel
2141 West 1800 North
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Clinton 22nd ward chapel
2141 West 1800 North
View Map

Myron Norman Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myron Norman Taylor Obituary
1921 ~ 2020
Twila Porter Rockwell, 98, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Nephi, Utah. She was born on September 27, 1921 to Francis Alvin Porter and Martha Heaton Porter in Orderville, Utah. She married Lenard Edson Rockwell.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wing Mortuary Chapel, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -