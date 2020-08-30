N. Clive London passed away, after a 5-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, on Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Ogden, Utah on June 14, 1937 to Lenore Gibby and Nello London. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and storyteller.
He is survived by his wife, Lois London, two daughters, Carrie London Harris (Jim) and Heather London and four grandchildren: Cassandra Harris Schultz (Zach), Jameson, Erica, and Allie Harris.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Olympus Stake Center (2675 East 4430 South, Holladay, Utah). A viewing will be held just prior to the services from 9:30-10:30am. He will be laid to rest at Leavitt's Aultorest Cemetery, 836 East 36th Street, Ogden, Utah at approximately 1:30pm. Please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing due to COVID. For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com