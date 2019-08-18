Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oakley Town Hall
960 West Center St.
Oakley, UT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine F. Gillmor


1934 - 2019
Nadine F. Gillmor Obituary
Nadine F Gillmor
1934 ~ 2019
Nadine F Gillmor, Oakley, UT, 84, passed away peacefully on August 10th, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born August 14, 1934 in Myton, UT to Myrtle E Hardman and William (Bill) James Fausett. Married Lloyd R Horrocks, later divorced. Married Charles Frank Gillmor.
As a steward of nature she loved the land and the creatures it harbored.
The Summer Range was her and Frank's sanctuary and next to the family nothing meant more than protecting it.
She accepted each challenge as an opportunity and never conceded defeat. As a ranch woman, Nadine had a uncanny ability to fix just about anything and make it even better, there were very few exceptions.
Nadine was generous and found great pleasure in giving opportunity and investing in the youth of the community.
She proudly supported the FFA and 4H programs at the livestock show and sale during the county and state fair.
She opened doors for many that might not have had the chance for a college education by funding scholarships at many of Utah's universities and colleges.
Survived by children, Pam (Tim) Foote, Jeff (Peggy) Horrocks, Sheila (Leo) Williams, 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, 5 siblings, a son James R Horrocks, and both spouses.
A celebration of Nadine's life will be held Friday, August 23rd from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Oakley Town Hall, 960 West Center St., Oakley, Utah.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the organization or . www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019
