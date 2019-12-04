|
|
Nadine Waters Sylvester
1936 ~ 2019
Nadine Waters Sylvester passed away December 1, 2019.She was born March 24, 1936 in Mapleton, UT to Howard Rulon Waters and Lula Edna T. Waters.
She is survived by her daughters Kimberly (Roy) Robertson, Lisa (Ted) Hanson and Tonya Sylvester, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Phillip, 1 son, 1 grandson and 1 brother.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00P.M. at the Cottonwood Heights 3rd Ward, 6890 S. Whitmore Way, Cottonwood Heights, UT with a viewing one hour prior at 12:00 P.M. Interment at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019