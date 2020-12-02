Nan Kathryn Brockbank Russell
April 6, 1932 ~
November 29, 2020
South Jordan, Utah-Nan Kathryn Brockbank Russell passed away on November 29 at age 88 after suffering from a fall. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in the hours before she finally let go of her mortal life and returned to her eternal mate, J. Earl Russell Jr.
Nan was born in Salt Lake City on April 6, 1932, to Merrill Brockbank and Ruby Osmond. Of her three siblings-Marilyn Bateman, Ann Snow Macey, and Steven Brockbank-she was the last of her siblings to return to her Heavenly Home. Nan attended local schools. She graduated from East High School and went on to attend the University of Utah, where she met Earl. It was an eternal match from the beginning, and they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with four children: Debra (Paul Beck), Robyn (Rick Balli), Brent (Vicki Woods), and David (Barbara Boffey).
Nan and Earl resided in the Bonneville Ward area, where they raised their children for the next 12 years among their dearest friends, and then moved to Holladay, where they resided until moving to Legacy Retirement Living.
Her greatest legacy is exemplified in the qualities she taught to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren through her graciousness, integrity, service, and loving kindness. Both Nan and Earl touched the lives of everyone they met. They were both examples of dedication to their Savior and His gospel. Prayer was a constant in her life, as she was always on her knees praying for others. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and desired to do what was right continuously. She also faithfully served as secretary in various organizations.
Her family was the most important focus in her life. Nan and Earl were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild adored her, and she had a personal relationship with each one. They all thought they were her favorite and visited and called her often.
As a couple, Nan and Earl enjoyed golfing, traveling, participating in dinner groups, playing games, and hosting barbeques on the back patio. They also served for many years together as hosts in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and the Salt Lake Temple.
Nan spent the last six years without her companion, which was extremely difficult for her.
She will be deeply missed by so many whose lives she touched.
Memorial services will be held on December 4, 11:00 am, at the South Jordan Garden Park Stake building, located at 11632 S. Night Heron Road, South Jordan, for family members only. Details for a live stream of the viewing and the funeral will be available on the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary's website (www.wasatchlawn.com
).