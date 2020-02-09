|
Nana ascended from this realm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. After fulfilling her last desire, a trip to the Bay Area by train and a visit to her guru's gardens at Paramahansa Yogananda's Self-Realization Fellowship, in Pacific Palisades, CA, she entered hospice. Her passing was peaceful and beautiful, as was she.
Preceded in death by her loving parents, Walter and Helen Gully, brothers, James and Kevin, and granddaughter, Brittanie Penrose. Survived by children, Suzanne Cunningham (Scott), Robert and Matthew Penrose; brothers, Monty and Bill; nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and life companions, including dear friend, Richard Penrose. She loved her grandchildren immensely and cherished their individuality.
Celebration of Nana's life will be held on Monday evening, February 10, 5:30-9:00, at the First Unitarian Church, Eliot Hall, 569 South 1300 East (enter from the north). As this is a celebration, please feel free to bring a bottle of wine, good tales, joy. No expectations!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020