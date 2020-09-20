1/1
Nancy A. Webster
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A. Webster
Jan. 6, 1939 ~ Sept. 17, 2020
Nancy Jane Arnold Webster, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Nancy was born in Helper, Utah on January 6, 1939 to Reed Arnold and Lois Harrison, the fourth daughter of five girls.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 by invitation only. To view services live and for a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved