Nancy A. Webster
Jan. 6, 1939 ~ Sept. 17, 2020
Nancy Jane Arnold Webster, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Nancy was born in Helper, Utah on January 6, 1939 to Reed Arnold and Lois Harrison, the fourth daughter of five girls.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 by invitation only. To view services live and for a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
