Nancy Anderson
1950 - 2020
Nancy Jane Anderson Page, wife of Brent Cutler Page, daughter of Allen and Barbara Anderson passed away on January 6, 2020 at age 69, incidental to congestive heart failure.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, January 13th in the Mueller Park 8th ward building located at 1320 East 1975 South in Bountiful, Utah. There will be a viewing on Sunday, January 12th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm in the same building and prior to the service on Monday from 10:30 to 11:45 am. Interment will be in the Bountiful Memorial Park. The full obituary is available on www.larkinmortuary.com, where you may also leave your condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020