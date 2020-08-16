Nancy Bagley
Fonnesbeck
1952 - 2020
Nancy Ann Bagley Fonnesbeck passed away August 14, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. She married Kerry Fonnesbeck and together they adopted 4 children. Nancy continued the family business, Bagley Ice and Carbonic after the passing of her parents Stuart and Lucille Bagley.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT, Graveside services will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 am.
Please see her full obituary and share a memory at larkincares.com
