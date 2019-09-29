|
|
11/8/1929 - 9/26/2019
Our sweet, feisty little mom, Nancy Newell Norris, passed away September 26, 2019, at the age of 89. Nancy was born November 8, 1929, in Price, Utah to Clark and Melba Christensen Newell. She lived in Vernal, Utah and on Lake Street in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah. She married Jack Norris in 1949. They spent time in San Francisco, California, and Fort Benning, Georgia. They raised their 3 children in beautiful Murray, Utah, amongst many wonderful neighbors and friends. We had a great childhood there.
Jacks job took them to Gainesville, Georgia, where they lived on Lake Lanier. She loved her Southern friends and enjoyed her years there. It was in Georgia that she got her "hole in one"!
In her later years she returned to South Jordan, Utah. She loved being independent and her little home and friends there.
With Nancy, family always came first. She was the best mom in the neighborhood. She cherished her grandkids. She lived through the Great Depression. This taught her to be frugal. She always thought of others before herself. She was generous, kind, strong, and pretty.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and many beloved friends and family members.
She leaves behind her siblings Marilyn Hicks, Buck Newell, Barbara Crawley and Elaine Jones; her children Kathy & Bruce Kartchner, Heidi & Gaylan Anderson, John & Kelley Norris; her grandchildren Jenny Martin, Bret Anderson, Mandy Kartchner, Amy Gaskell, Kellie Ord, Jonathan Norris, Nicolas Lovell, Tyler Norris, Logan Camp, Luke Camp; and her great grandchildren Dylan, Dawson, Jesse Martin, Luke, Judd, Lily Anderson, Sawyer, Isabelle Bennett, Simon, Sam, Kate, Ruby, Gaskell, Charlotte, Ivy Ord; and her great great grandchildren Jon-Jon, Lexi Norris, & Weston Norris.
Heartfelt thanks to all who have cared for Nancy. Extra thanks to her sister Elaine, Riverway & Beacon Crest Assisted Living Centers, and Aspenridge Hospice for loving our mom as much as we do.
Mom, we are so happy to know that you can see again and are free from your earthly limitations. We will miss you every day. We know that you are enjoying many happy reunions with those you have missed so much. We know we will be with you again. Thanks for teaching us to be brave, hard-working, loving, kind and generous.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah with a visitation at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please take a moment and help someone out just as Nancy always did. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019