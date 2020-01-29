|
Nancy Carolyn Grogan Reeder
1945 ~ 2020
Nancy Carolyn Grogan Reeder, 74, passed away January 26, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born on May 24, 1945 to Robert Andrew Grogan and Vearl Donaldson in Murray, Utah. She married Stephen Don Reeder in the Salt Lake Temple on July 15, 1966.
Nancy always wanted to be a nurse, like her mother. She started as an LPN and later earned her bachelor's degree in Nursing at the University of Utah. She worked in various locations and services between raising her family. She was always serving others. She loved singing with her beautiful voice. She grew to love family history while serving at the Union Fort Family History Center and was enthusiastic in serving the Lord in many different positions over the years. Nancy looked forward to family parties, supporting her grandchildren's many events and taking her grandchildren to the zoo and Wheeler Farm. It was very important to her to connect with people and let them know how much she loved them. She was greatly concerned about her ancestors and felt a deep connection to those who came before. She loved to read to her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed puzzles and games. Her biggest concerns were that her family had strong testimonies and that she didn't hurt anyone's feelings. She grew up by Murray Park and loved to ride the horses at the equestrian park. She loved taking long drives in the mountains. She kept her childhood friends and built and retained lifelong friendships. Nancy and Stephen served a Central City Mission in the Ivins Ward for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Nancy is survived by her husband Stephen, her children Shannon (Dirk), Shawnya (Steven), Robert (Janice), Aleigh (Kent) and Clinton (Merinda), 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, stepbrother Jack Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Coulter, and step-siblings Pat Baldauf, Ken Williams and Hal Williams.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Midvale East 4th Ward, 87 East 7100 South, Midvale, Utah. Viewings will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah and on Friday from 10:00-10:45 am at the church. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020