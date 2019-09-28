|
Nancy Meadows Cowan
10/20/1941-09/22/2019
Nancy is lovingly remembered as an enchanting, accepting, strong, and fiercely devoted woman by those who were blessed enough to know her. Her family and friends would all agree that she was a truly special presence in their lives. Many reports of broken hearts were received upon the news of Nancy's passing on September 22, 2019, but they were accompanied by numerous stories of her tremendous love, and expressions of gratitude for her incredible kindness and generosity. Her wish was to be celebrated, not mourned, so we invite her friends and family to join us in sharing their favorite stories about our beloved Nancy at a Celebration of Life on her birthday, October 20th, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in her home at 5129 Eastmoor Road. We will raise a glass, as she has been reunited with her loving husband, Burton Howard Cowan, who has been eagerly waiting for her.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019