Nancy Dawn Brockbank Livingston
1930 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Nancy Dawn Brockbank Livingston was born March 25, 1930, the seventh daughter to Isaac and Elsie Booth Brockbank. She grew up with eight sisters in Provo, Utah. Nancy died at home in her sleep on January 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She married Lohr Stohl Livingston on March 16, 1951 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they raised 5 children. Dr. Livingston received an M.Ed in reading education from the University of Utah. She received her doctorate in Educational Administration at Brigham Young University (BYU) where she worked as associate professor of Elementary Education. She was the director of the BYU/Public School Partnership Balanced Literacy Project, a program that the Utah Association of Teacher Educators awarded the "1999 Distinguished Project in Teacher Education" . Dr. Livingston has been adjunct professor at the University of Utah, Utah State University, and Westminster College.
Dr. Livingston's impressive record of awards reflects her talents and decades long dedication to educational initiatives. She received the "1995 Student Award for Excellence in Teaching" in the College of Education at BYU, the "2001 Light of Learning" award for outstanding contributions to public education from the Utah State Board of Education; and, the 2001 "Outstanding Education Leader in Literacy" from Lt. Governor Olene Walker. In 2007 she was honored to be named Distinguished Educator by the "McKay School of Education/Benjamin Cluff, Jr. Award". In 2009 she received the "Charles E. Bennett UEA Human and Civil Rights Award", and in 2011 the "Utah State Human Rights Commission Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Award" for her leadership in encouraging equity.
Nancy was a frequent guest lecturer at out-of-state institutions and has also consulted at state and local school systems throughout the United States and to international schools in the Pacific Rim and Europe. She has spoken at the US embassy in Chile, to librarians in Guatemala and to educators in Budapest.
Following her retirement from BYU in 2012 she assisted the Utah State Office of Education as a specialist in early childhood and parent involvement. Throughout her career Nancy has been a key leader for improving educational services to disadvantaged students. Her professional training, expertise, and sharp sense of humor enabled her to richly influence many teachers . Her colleagues recognize Dr. Livingston as a great friend and for her untiring commitment to service as she has touched the lives of thousands of future teachers, parents, and especially children.
Nancy's home was a wonderful gathering place for her children and their friends. Throughout her life her open-door atmosphere welcomed a steady stream of friends and visitors, including an annual Livingston Christmas party that will always be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Nancy's was a life of dedication, purpose, and great accomplishment that has left an enduring legacy for her children and grandchildren to honor and follow.
A kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she is survived by two daughters and one son: Leslie Egan (Dwight), Susan Merrill, Scott Livingston (Mary); all of Salt Lake City; 15 grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Beazer of St.George, Utah. Her husband Lohr Stohl Livingston preceded Nancy in death, as did sons Craig Livingston, Brock Livingston, and sisters, Ila Peterson, Helen Weech, Elinor Brimhall, Patty Fillmore, Kay Webber, Carol Olson and Shirley Paxman. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Jenny Gray for her loving care of Nancy over the last few years.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 11, 11:00 A.M. in the East Millcreek Stake Center, 3103 East 3600 South, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. prior to services. Interment will be at Salt Lake City Cemetery, under direction of Larkin Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Brockbank Education Fund, befcharity.org.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020