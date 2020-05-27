|
1938 ~ 2020
Nancy passed away on May 20, 2020 of natural causes in St. George, Utah. Nancy was born July 11, 1938 in Salt Lake City to Milburn Reid Fenn and Ila June Reynolds Fenn. She attended South High School. She worked for IBM until her retirement. Nancy loved to garden; her yard was always immaculate. She was a classy, sassy, smart assy and marvelous lady! She loved her hundreds of fancy hats. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Hopkins, one son Jeffrey Storey, stepson Michael Hopkins, her mother and father, brothers Warren and Jerry Fenn and a sister Susan Fenn Bunker. Survived by a sister and brother in law Kitty & Kendall Hopkins (St. George), stepson and daughter in law Laura & Jeffrey Hopkins (Las Vegas), several nieces and nephews. A small graveside service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park - 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City @ 10:00AM on Thursday May 28th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 27, 2020