Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Spanish Fork City Cemetery
420 S. 400 E.
Spanish Fork, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy H. Butler


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy H. Butler Obituary
Nancy H. Butler
1938 ~ 2019
Nancy Harrison Butler died on May 13, 2019, less than one month after being diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer - an event she handled with grace. Born July 22, 1938 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Lewis Irving and Norma Ruby Christensen Harrison. Grew up in Springville, Utah and Salt Lake City. Attended South High School. Member of the LDS church.
Married John Ray Butler, January 4, 1955 in Salt Lake City. They moved to Murray, Utah in 1963 where they raised their 3 children, Joni, Pam and Christopher.
Nancy was an avid runner, walker, hiker, reader, artist, gardener and fisher. She could out fish us all. For over 50 years, she and John spent summers enjoying their cabin on Scofield Reservoir. Worked as a billing specialist at Cottonwood Hospital and later Intermountain Health Care for over 20 years.
Survived by husband, John of 65 years; daughter, Joni (Kim) Payne, daughter, Pam (Randy) Firmin; son, Christopher (Robbin) Butler; brother, David (Esther) Harrison; grandchildren, Libby, Kyle, Lexi, Zach and Britney along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to nephew, Scott West and nieces, Laurie West and Tracy Fronimakis. Preceded in death by parents, sisters, Sally West, Kay Sartor, and Ceann Serre.
The family would like to thank nurse, Jolene Wilkinson and the staff of Bristol Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 E.,Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. Friends may call Thursday 6 - 8 pm and Friday from 9 - 10 am at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., Murray.
Online condolences and directions at www. jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now