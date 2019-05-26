|
Nancy Jane Whitaker
1943 ~ 2019
Our beloved sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt and friend passed away May 12, 2019 with her sister Joan by her side. Nancy Jane Whitaker was born October 11, 1943 in Tiffin, Ohio. Daughter of Dr, Eugene G, and Edith Grace Whitaker, they preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Salt Lake Technical College of Nursing and worked many years as an LPN. She was a Lifetime 50 year member of Adah Chapter #15 Order of the Eastern Star and a devoted member of Saint Stephens Episcopal Church. She was one of the smartest, kindest souls with a heart of gold. Nancy was our family historian keeping track of all the birthdays and anniversaries not just for our family but also for her many friends. She enjoyed playing cards, pinochle and rummy, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles and playing board games.
Nancy is survived by her sisters Susan Keeley, Joan Cahoon, Margaret (Charlie) Stockes and her brother Jim Whitaker, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nephews. We will miss her smile and laughter.
A celebration of her life will take place on May 31, 2019 at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church, 4615 S. 3200 West, West Valley City, UT at 1:00 p.m. We are grateful for the loving care given by Joan Cahoon, Susan Keeley and the staff of Avalon West. Thank you for your prayers and support. In lieu of flowers Nancy requested donations be made to Saint Stephens Episcopal Church or El Kalah Transportation Fund.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019