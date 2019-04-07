|
|
Nancy Jean Mead Chambers
1948 - 2019
Draper, UT-Nancy Jean Mead Chambers passed away March 29, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a six year battle with C.O.P.D and emphysema. She was born on October 13, 1948 in Murray, UT to Ray Vern Mead and Doris Jean Somerville. Nancy grew up in Kearns and attended Cyprus High School. She married the love of her life William Michael Chambers on May 1, 1964. They were inseparable and were married for almost 55 years. She cared for Mike, who suffered a brain aneurysm over 38 years ago. Nancy was always willing to take on whatever challenge life gave her and made the most of it. They had two children, Cindy and Mark, whom they both adored. As an extremely close-knit family, they experienced many fun adventures. She loved the outdoors and nature, especially being surrounded by the beautiful scenery of Moab, where they resided for many years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, and skiing. Nancy was also an accomplished and very creative ceramics artist, painter, and enjoyed many crafts. Nancy worked for and retired from City Market in Moab, UT. She was a loving and caring mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Nancy is survived by her husband, daughter Cindy Skinner (Cody), daughter in law Maria Chambers, sisters Shirley Jones (Carl) and Tammy Castro (Mike), brother-in-law Bryan "Skip" Delany, grandsons Christopher Haskins, David Chambers, Lincoln Chambers, granddaughters Amanda Zippro (Aaron), Marnell Gerinimo, and Martina Gerinimo, and great-granddaughter Lydia Haskins, four beautiful step great-granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son Mark Michael Chambers, parents, brothers Andy Mead and Steve Mead, brothers and sisters in law Carole and Jay Eaton and Margie and John Sturm, parents in law John and Rose Delaney,close family friend Steve Grundy, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Nancy loved life and all the people she shared it with. She will be greatly missed and always much loved and cherished. She was our true angel on Earth.
The family would like to give special thanks to Brighton/Bristol Hospice for the love and care they gave to our sweet angel in her final months.
Family and friends may gather Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 5:30 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123, with a celebration of life to follow at 6:30 PM. Light refreshments will be served. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com. In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made in Nancy's name to , Salt Lake City chapter 3920 South 1100 East #240 SLC, UT 84124/801-484-4456.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019