Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jean Chambers


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Jean Mead Chambers
1948 - 2019
Draper, UT-Nancy Jean Mead Chambers passed away March 29, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a six year battle with C.O.P.D and emphysema. She was born on October 13, 1948 in Murray, UT to Ray Vern Mead and Doris Jean Somerville. Nancy grew up in Kearns and attended Cyprus High School. She married the love of her life William Michael Chambers on May 1, 1964. They were inseparable and were married for almost 55 years. She cared for Mike, who suffered a brain aneurysm over 38 years ago. Nancy was always willing to take on whatever challenge life gave her and made the most of it. They had two children, Cindy and Mark, whom they both adored. As an extremely close-knit family, they experienced many fun adventures. She loved the outdoors and nature, especially being surrounded by the beautiful scenery of Moab, where they resided for many years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, and skiing. Nancy was also an accomplished and very creative ceramics artist, painter, and enjoyed many crafts. Nancy worked for and retired from City Market in Moab, UT. She was a loving and caring mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Nancy is survived by her husband, daughter Cindy Skinner (Cody), daughter in law Maria Chambers, sisters Shirley Jones (Carl) and Tammy Castro (Mike), brother-in-law Bryan "Skip" Delany, grandsons Christopher Haskins, David Chambers, Lincoln Chambers, granddaughters Amanda Zippro (Aaron), Marnell Gerinimo, and Martina Gerinimo, and great-granddaughter Lydia Haskins, four beautiful step great-granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son Mark Michael Chambers, parents, brothers Andy Mead and Steve Mead, brothers and sisters in law Carole and Jay Eaton and Margie and John Sturm, parents in law John and Rose Delaney,close family friend Steve Grundy, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Nancy loved life and all the people she shared it with. She will be greatly missed and always much loved and cherished. She was our true angel on Earth.
The family would like to give special thanks to Brighton/Bristol Hospice for the love and care they gave to our sweet angel in her final months.
Family and friends may gather Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 5:30 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123, with a celebration of life to follow at 6:30 PM. Light refreshments will be served. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com. In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made in Nancy's name to , Salt Lake City chapter 3920 South 1100 East #240 SLC, UT 84124/801-484-4456.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now