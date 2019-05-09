|
|
1931 ~ 2019
The shade of death
Lies on thy face, beloved.
But the Lord of Grace
Stands before thee
And peace is in his mind.
Sleep, O sleep in the calm of all calm,
Sleep, O sleep in the love of all loves,
Sleep, beloved, in the Lord of Life.
-Steven R. Lawhead
"Good Night Little Precious"
Nancy Kretchman Payne finished her race and entered into her Savior's waiting arms on May 4, 2019. She left this earthly home peacefully in the presence of her family, in the home where she raised her children.
Nancy was born December 31, 1931 in Seattle, Washington to Herbert Finley Kretchman and Lois Mongrain, the oldest of five children. She graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah.
Nancy married the love of her life, David Payne, June 16, 1951 in the Cathedral of the Madeleine. They deeply loved one another, embraced life wholeheartedly and raised five grateful children. Their legacy of love covered 64 beautiful years. They loved to read, discuss, debate, garden, camp, hike and travel the world together and spend copious time with family and friends. They enjoyed the Symphony, Opera, Ballet, Art and gave gifts of this beauty to others.
Nancy was a wonderful writer and communicator. She gave great back-rubs as her children and grandchildren will attest.
Her life was marked by her love for Jesus and others. She loved being part of the Body of Christ, loved the liturgy, worship, prayer and the Eucharist. She and David served in their parish of St. Ambrose faithfully for many years. They impacted many individuals with the message of Grace and Hope through their involvement in 'Exchanged Life Counseling'. Nancy's fervent desire was that her life and death be a witness to the saving grace of Jesus Christ, drawing any who have not yet come to taste and see that the Lord is Good, the Living Water and Bread of Life. Her life scripture is Philippians 3:7-11
All of us are blessed beyond words by her life and reflect her beautiful legacy. Nancy (Mom, Momma, Sister, Granny) is loved and missed by her siblings-Sally, Susan, Jane and John, children- David Graham (Susan Sandack), Catherine Lois Craner (Steve), John Robert (Brenda), Robert William (Jennifer) and Steven Hess (Jane), twenty grandchildren (one deceased), and eleven and counting great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the care providers at Right at Home and Inspiration Hospice who provided such great love and care for our mom in her last years, especially Rachel Reynolds!
The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 16, at 11:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested donations be made to Catholic Relief Services or Catholic Community Services.
……Until we are all together in our heavenly home! WE LOVE YOU!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019