|
|
1940 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Nancy Todd, age 79, passed away on November 20, 2019.
Nancy was born March 28, 1940, in Delta Utah to Evan Justin Skidmore and Eleanor Lyman. Nancy was a graduate of Delta High School and retired after almost 30 years with AT&T.
Nancy married Leonard "V" Todd on June 4, 1962, in the Salt Lake Temple. Nancy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different church callings, and for years as a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Salt Lake and Jordan River Temples. Nancy served two LDS Church missions along with her husband. The first was a Service Mission to Pawhuska, OK in 1993-1994, and the second was a Temple Mission to Atlanta, GA in 1997-1999.
Nancy raised her family in the Canyon Rim area of the Salt Lake Valley, moving to Murray, Utah in 1996. Nancy was blessed with many talents which she readily shared with her friends and family. She was an artist/painter, phenomenal seamstress, making elaborate quilts, blankets, and clothes for herself, her family and friends. Nancy had an amazing garden no matter where she lived, and she always said "I'm just a farm girl from Delta." She used everything she grew, making jams, dried fruit leather, and cooking it fresh. If you have ever enjoyed a bottle of Nancy's homemade grape juice, you know it's the stuff that only legends are made of! She was always willing to share it with family, neighbors, friends, or anyone who stopped by! The grandchildren loved doing crafts at Grandma's house, picking fresh flowers to take home, painting, or helping her bake. Nancy loved to watch sports, live and on TV. She cheered and occasionally cursed, at her boys' basketball, football, and baseball games, and would do the same watching the Jazz on TV.
Nancy is survived by her son Shane Todd; daughter-in-law Jacque Todd; grandchildren Hunter (Krista) Todd, Austin Todd, Mariah Todd, Adalyn Todd, and Kyle (Jenn) Todd; and great-grandchildren Colton and Megan. She is survived by her brothers Gail (Lynda) Skidmore, Edward (Velma) Skidmore, and Brent (Marsha) Skidmore; and her sisters Marylyn Mickelson and Nona Florence. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Dallas L. Todd, brother Scott Skidmore, and sisters Emoret Boshell, Julie Skeem, and Louise Nielson.
Funeral Services for Nancy will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 1:00-1:45 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary on 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019